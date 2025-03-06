Uba Sani Committed To Quality Education – DG KSSQA

Governor Uba Sani is sparing no effort to ensure that quality education is delivered to pupils and students of Kaduna State as part of his administration’s Human Capital development.

The Director General of Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority(KSSQA), Professor Usman Abubakar Zaria, stated this in his presentation at the quarterly press briefing which held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

Professor Zaria also disclosed that Governor Uba Sani has sponsored over 136,742 candidates for various examinations in 2024, adding that the beneficiaries will increase to 175,752 this year, including orphans.

He further disclosed that Kaduna State Government has secured the commitment of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to construct the first Computer Based Test (CBT) centre in the north.

The Director General who commended Governor Uba Sani for his visionary leadership, recalled that Kaduna State has been elected to four strategic WAEC committees, namely the Administrative and Finance, Examinations, Tenders Board, as well as Appointments committees.

The Director General disclosed that the State ‘’ successfully hosted the 62nd WAEC AGM in November 2024, attracting international recognition and economic benefits.’’

He said that the Authority has conducted a comprehensive mapping of all private schools in Kaduna State, adding that ‘’ 3,622 private schools were identified and documented, exceeding the previous estimate of 1,800.’’

According to the Director General, Global Positioning System (GPS) ‘’coordinates were captured for effective planning and regulatory oversight.’’

Professor Zaria warned unregistered private schools to register with the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA) immediately, to avoid enforcement action.

‘’Private schools should ensure timely payment of annual renewal fees. Deadline for Basic Education Certificate Examination and Basic Arabic and Islamic Certificate Examination registration is March 14, 2025 – schools must adhere strictly,’’ he said.

The Director General maintained that ‘’private school license renewal now requires submission of a Quality Assurance report.’’

He said that KSSQAA has trained 604 teachers and other staff in collaboration with Development Partners, adding that the Partnership for Learning for All in Nigerian Education (PLANE) established a modern ICT hub within the Authority’s premises.