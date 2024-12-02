Uba Sani Commissions Projects At Tudun Biri

Governor Uba Sani has commissioned a 25-Bed Primary Healthcare Centre, Skills Acquisition Centre and a comprehensive medical, surgical and opthamological care at Tudun Biri, to mark the one year anniversary of the drone attack.

The Governor also distributed 300 bags of 50kg rice, 300 bags of 50kg maize and 500 bags of 50kg NPK fertilizer to the people of the community and surrounding villages.

It would be recalled that, over 80 people were killed on the night of Wednesday, 3rd December, 2023, when an Army drone erroneously bombed villagers who were celebrating the annual Maolud Nabbiy.

The Governor Uba Sani led Government thereafter pledged to provide social amenities like road, water, school, hospital and skills acquisition centre for the community.

Last Sunday, the Governor commissioned the 25-Bed Primary Healthcare Centre with an Ambulance, the Skills Acquisition Centre and comprehensive medical, surgical and opthamological care.

He promised that the people will not only be given skilled but a start up capital after their training.

According to the Governor ‘’our administration has prioritized human capital development because it is the surest path to lifting people out of poverty. The Skills Acquisition Centre will equip Tudun Biri youths with the skills to be employable and to even be employers themselves. The Primary Healthcare Center will cater to the health needs of the people and enhance their productivity.

Governor Uba Sani also promised the villagers who lost their loved ones to the bombing, that Kaduna State Government will continue to follow up until the perpetrators of the error attack are brought to justice.

The Governor also pledged to ‘’continue to work with security agencies and key stakeholders from Tudun Biri to enhance the security of this community. We shall continue to count on your support and cooperation as we work assiduously to better the lives of the people of this great community.”

“Tudun Biri Community occupies a special place in our hearts. That is why we wasted no time in creating access road to this community and commencing the construction of projects. The Kaduna State Government is constructing houses in Tudun Biri to resettle those affected by the unfortunate incident,’’ he said.

The Governor disclosed that the ‘’people of Tudun Biri have been benefitting from our various social intervention programmes including palliatives distribution, entrepreneurship initiatives, and distribution of vital agricultural inputs.

“We have also prioritized Tudun Biri in the implementation of Federal Government’s social intervention programmes in Kaduna State. A number of projects are being executed here. More are coming. We shall ensure that we fulfil our promises to the community.

“We are also following up on all the pledges made to the community by individuals, institutions and corporate organizations,’’ Governor Uba Sani had promised.

The Governor also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 6-kilometers asphalt road being constructed by the state government to link Tudun Biri with the Kaduna International Airport, adding that the road will be completed in the next four months.