Uba Sani Commissions 12 Projects On Xmas Eve

Governor Uba Sani has commissioned 12 asphaltic roads within Kaduna metropolis on Tuesday, ten months after the ground breaking of the projects last February.

Speaking at the event, the Governor noted that ‘’these completed roads will enhance connectivity and accessibility for residents, farmers, business owners, and other road users in Kaduna and environs.’’

Governor Uba Sani further said that the new roads “will reduce travel time, enhance security, boost trade and commerce, and foster social interaction among our citizens.’’

He added that ‘’well constructed roads are the backbone of economic activity, enhancing transportation, connecting people and businesses, and connecting farmers and citizens to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities.’’

According to him, the commissioning “symbolises the progress we are making together as a community and reflects our collective aspirations for a better tomorrow.’’

The Governor urged all stakeholder, including community leaders, local government officials, and citizen, ‘’to take ownership of these roads.’’

“Let us work together to ensure they are well-maintained and utilised to their fullest potential. These roads are not just for transportation; they are conduits for economic growth, social interaction, and community development,’’ he added.

The commissioned roads are Garba Ja Abdulkadir Road, Bissau Road and Unguwan Muazu Township Roads, including Water Intake Road, off Yakowa Road.

The other roads are Yakubu Gowon Residential Layout Roads, the Kawo Layout Roads, Off ‘Yan Awaki Road, State House Roads Network as well as the Stadium Roundabout to Command Junction Road.

The rest are the Residential Layout, Off Gobarau Road, Residential Layout, Off Kinshasha Road, Sultan – Surame Road and Ohinoyi Road.

Governor Uba Sani also promised that in the second quarter of 2025, his administration shall commission 12 more roads, including the 5.525km asphaltic road from Airport Road to Tudun Biri Community, Kaduna State.

He recalled that “our administration has performed the groundbreaking for the construction of 70 roads totalling 770 kilometres across the three senatorial districts of Kaduna State.

“While a number of these projects have already been successfully completed, the remaining ones are progressing steadily towards completion,’’ he added.