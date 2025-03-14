UBA reiterates commitment to gender equality, women empowerment

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to empower women and break the gap of inequality.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, spoke during the inaugural Business series themed, “Against All Odds: The Impact of Women.”

The hybrid event, which was held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House, reinforced the bank’s commitment towards supporting and championing gender parity, creating opportunities, and empowering women to build lasting legacies in their careers and businesses.

“At UBA, we recognise the vital role women play in shaping economies, businesses, and families. This event underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women at every level. We believe that when women thrive, businesses, communities, and even the nations prosper. Today’s discussion serves as a powerful reminder that while progress has been made, there is still much work to do -and UBA remains dedicated to accelerating that progress,” Ladipo said.

The panel featured a line-up of inspiring and accomplished women, including Founder and CEO of Shule Direct, who joined from Tanzania; Faraja Kotta Nyalandu, Former Attorney General and Board Chairman, Africa Prudential Plc, Chief(Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi; Award-winning actor and entrepreneur, Nancy Isime and Managing Director, BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited, Mrs Flora Fabyan.

Faraja Kotta Nyalandu said women play in shaping the future, emphasising the importance of education and opportunity.

“The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world. Empowering a woman has a ripple effect; on her household, her family’s health, and the community. My call today is for everyone to believe in the opportunity to transform a girl or woman’s life by enabling them to unleash their potential through education, learning, and opportunities. Give us the platform and space. If you don’t, women will strive to take it,” she stated.

Chief Eniola Fadayomi, who recounted her journey through the legal and public sectors in Nigeria, stated, “Being a woman in the legal space at that time was challenging. Every day as an Attorney General was a battle, and being a woman made it even harder. You have to prove yourself twice as hard as a man.