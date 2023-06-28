UBA pioneers Braille Account opening

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched the UBA Braille Account Opening Form, a first-of-its-kind, designed specifically to cater to the financial needs of…

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched the UBA Braille Account Opening Form, a first-of-its-kind, designed specifically to cater to the financial needs of the visually impaired.

The new UBA Braille Account Opening Form was launched at the UBA head office in Lagos on Tuesday at an event that had in attendance key executive members of the bank and guests. They included, multi-award winner, Nigerian musician, producer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo; General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Dare Dairo; a former Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Persons Living with Disability, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal; as well as students from the Pacelli School of the Blind.

While endorsing the laudable initiative, Asuquo described the braille account as an initiative that presented UBA as a bank with a heart that paid keen attention to the needs of the blind and disabled.

He said, “Before now, we had always been at the mercy of the reader when we wanted to do things like open accounts for ourselves, but this account opening form has come to solve the problem of access which had previously been a huge limiting factor for people like me who are blind.

“With this initiative, UBA has promoted our ideal of inclusivity and has helped to put back freedom in our hands while opening us up to the variety of opportunities and options available to us.”

Earlier, UBA’s Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the bank continued to look for ways to make the physically challenged and others comfortable in their life-long relationship with the financial industry.

He said, “In our quest to drive all-encompassing financial inclusion, we decided to support the visually impaired by developing the Braille Account Opening Form, and these special customers now have the same opportunities available to our customers. The ultimate benefit is to ensure that everybody has the right to select and choose the kind of account they want to operate, and this account opening form will go a long way to ensure this.”

The Braille Account Opening Form was produced with the support of Anglo-Nigerian Welfare Association for the Blind.

