UAE: Uzbek suspects named in Israeli rabbi’s murder

United Arab Emirate UAE
United Arab Emirates authorities identified on Monday the three suspects in the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi in the Gulf country, saying they were from Uzbekistan.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday after the body of UAE-based rabbi Tzvi Kogan, 28, was found by security services.

“The authorities revealed the identities of the three perpetrators, all of whom are Uzbek nationals,” said an interior ministry statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

After “preliminary investigations”, the statement named the suspects as Olimboy Tohirovich, 28; Makhmudjon Abdurakhim, 28; and Azizbek Kamilovich, 33.

The ministry said authorities were taking “the necessary actions to uncover the details, circumstances and motives of the crime”.

 

