UAE, other partners support strategy to reduce poverty in Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed readiness to partner with the federal government in tackling humanitarian and poverty challenges in Nigeria.

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, made this known when he led a team from the embassy and Noor Dubai Foundation to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, special adviser on media and publicity to the minister.

The envoy, who described the relationship between his country and Nigeria as symbiotic said, “Nigeria remains a strong ally of the UAE and we would continue to partner with Nigeria in key areas like humanitarian aid, job creation, nutrition, health care development and poverty alleviation.”

Responding, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, applauded the government and people of the United Arab Emirates for their timely interventions in critical sectors in Nigeria.

The minister specifically thanked the ambassador and his team for taking steps to support Nigeria in many ways.

She noted that the president had a great plan to eradicate poverty under his 8-point agenda and has begun full implementation.

Also speaking, the chief executive officer of Noor Dubai Foundation, Dr Manal Taryam, said it had been on humanitarian-related interventions, including an eye treatment programme, which commenced with Katsina State, while Lagos and Abuja would soon be launched.

