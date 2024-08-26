U20 women’s World Cup: Falconets aim for victory against Mexico

Head Coach Christopher Musa Danjuma has reiterated that Nigeria’s U20 girls, the Falconets, are determined to secure victory against Mexico in their friendly match this…

Head Coach Christopher Musa Danjuma has reiterated that Nigeria’s U20 girls, the Falconets, are determined to secure victory against Mexico in their friendly match this evening on the turf of Club Banco de la República in Bogotá readiness for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place Columbia from 31st August to22nd September.

“Our victory over Australia was such a sweet one, but I have told the ladies to drive it into the recesses of their minds and concentrate on Monday’s encounter. We need another victory to sustain our winning mentality. We won five of our six qualifying matches with healthy score lines and have now added victory over the Australians to boot.

“As I keep saying at every turn, the FIFA World Cup finals here will not be easy. The fact that we are up against Korea Republic and three-time winners Germany in our first two matches means we need to be at our best physically, mentally and psychologically. Physically and mentally, I believe we are in shape. Psychologically, we are good, and we will be great if we defeat the Mexicans to go into the competition unbeaten.”

In the African qualifiers, the Falconets dominated, thrashing the Central African Republic 6-0 in both Douala and Abuja, drawing 1-1 with Burkina Faso in Bamako before a 6-0 win in Abuja, and defeating Liberia 4-1 in Monrovia and 2-0 in Abuja, scoring 25 goals while conceding only two.

On Friday, the 2010 and 2014 silver medallists narrowly defeated Australia 2-1 in regulation time and won a penalty shootout prompted by the Australian delegation. Their next match against Mexico, a formidable opponent with consistent FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup appearances, kicks off at 3:30 pm Colombia time (9:30 pm Nigeria time).

Coach Danjuma’s squad is strengthened by players who have experience with Nigeria’s senior team, including defenders Jumoke Alani, Rofiat Imuran, and Comfort Folorunsho, as well as forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, and Flourish Sabastine.

Folorunsho and Ajakaye were also part of the Nigeria U17 squad that secured third place at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India two years ago. Other former U17 members now with the Falconets in Colombia include goalkeeper Faith Omilana and forward Aminat Omowunmi Bello.