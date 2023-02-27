U.S. increases visitor visa validity for Nigerians

The United States of America has increased visitor visa validity from 24 months to 60 months for Nigerians who want to enter the U.S. temporarily for business and/or tourism.

A statement by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria on Monday said the new visa regime will take effect on March 1, 2023.

The visa validity extension allows Nigerians to use the visa for 60 months to make short trips to the United States for tourism or business purposes before having to renew their visa.

The visa application fee, currently USD160, will not increase as a result of the increased visa validity, according to the statement.

“Increasing visa validity is one of several initiatives taken by the United States to reduce visa appointment wait times in Nigeria.

“The U.S. Mission continues to offer No-Interview Visa Renewals to those who meet the eligibility criteria. Appointments for No-Interview Visa Renewals are readily available,” it added.