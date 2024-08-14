U-18 Baseball tournament will set agenda for growth, says Onwuke

Robert Onwuke, the acting Secretary-General, Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA), has assured that Nigeria will benefit from baseball development by hosting the maiden West…

Robert Onwuke, the acting Secretary-General, Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA), has assured that Nigeria will benefit from baseball development by hosting the maiden West Africa U-18 Baseball tournament.

Onwuke gave the assurance yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reflecting on the readiness to host the maiden edition of the competition.

The maiden baseball tournament will be hosted at the Indoor Sports Hall of Nigeria Institute of Sports (NIS), National Stadium Surulere, Lagos on Aug.17 and Aug.18,

Qualifiers from the four-nation tournament will compete in the continental competition against the other two regions in Africa – East and South Africa.

The countries expected in Lagos for the two-day tournament are Tunisia, Ghana, Benin Republic, and host Nigeria.

Onwuke expressed his excitement that Nigeria got the nod to host the regional competition.

“This is the third time we are hosting the regional baseball tournament in Nigeria as an association, but what we have been hosting before is the Little League version, which we have hosted twice.

“This time around, we are hosting the regional competition for Baseball Fives for the first time, which has a major significant shift.

”What we expect to see during this tournament is the true colour of baseball in our country,” he said.