Two victims of Zamfara market explosion die

Two of the victims of the gun powder explosion at Talatan Mafara weekly market in Zamfara State have died.

The deceased were among the victims taken to Sokoto for intensive care treatment at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital.

The deceased, Muhammad Lawal Matusgi and Sani Adamu Kanarkalgo, were said to have died Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Daily Trust reported that about 50 traders and customers were said to have sustained varying degrees of burns as a result of the explosion which occured on Tuesday.