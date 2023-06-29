Two storey-building collapses in Port Harcourt

two-storey building under construction have collapsed on Thursday in Port Harcourt...

A two-storey building under construction caved in, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Thursday.

The building located in the Ada George part of Port Harcourt was said to have collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

Residents who witnessed the incident blamed it on sub-standard materials used during the construction of the building.

An eyewitness said there were no casualties, but the three injured persons who were trapped in the building were rescued.

Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, is yet to react to the incident.

