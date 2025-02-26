Two policemen killed in gun duel with kidnappers

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed two police officers during a foiled kidnapping operation around Little Rayfield community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos, stating that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction.

Residents of Little Rayfield told our correspondent that at about 9 pm on Tuesday, gunshots were heard in the area.

They added that the kidnappers had attempted to kidnap some individuals, but the act was foiled by the men of the state police command.

According to DSP Alfred, the slain police officers were on special duty in the state from Abuja.

Alfred said, “The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the arrest of four (4) suspected kidnappers in the recent foiled kidnapping incident that took place along Little Rayfield Road, Jos.