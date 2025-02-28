Two nursing mothers, 8 inmates regain freedom in Ogun

Two mothers and eight other inmates have regained freedom from the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The inmates – three women and seven men, were held for not meeting their bond requirements after committing various crimes.

Of the three women set free, two of them are nursing mothers.

The Olu of Itori, Oba Abul-Fatai Akamo, secured release of the inmate after paying various fines.

Akamo said the gesture was part of the activities commemorating of his 21 years on the throne.

The monarch also provided inmates with cash token to enable them transport themselves back to their respective homes and donated items like mats, bathing soap, slippers among others to the facility.

The monarch who arrived with the Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola, urged the inmates not to give up on themselves, assuring them of a better tomorrow.

Responding, the State Controller A.K Abioye on behalf of the Controller General of Nigeria Correction Service, NCS, thanked the monarch for the gesture and called on other well meaning individuals in the society to imitate the monarch.

Controller Abioye advised the freed inmate to always be of good conduct.

He asked them to reflect on their past experiences, and never forget the lessons and trainings they have learnt at the facility.