Two killed, six injured in Lagos building collapse

Two bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a two-storey building that collapsed on Wednesday in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Six persons also reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury and were rescued by emergency responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Recall that the police said about 14 persons were earlier rescued at the site of the collapsed building.

Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA Permanent Secretary, who confirmed the incident, stated that investigations were ongoing to unravel the cause of the collapse.

“So far, two adult males have been extricated from the rubble of the collapsed building. Six seriously injured adult males were rescued and were administered immediate medical care by the LRU Pre-Hospital Care Unit, before being transported to Marina General Hospital for further treatment.

“LASEMA Response Team has commenced search and rescue operation. LRT is coordinating other common stakeholders for effective response at the incident scene. The teams have rescued six victims and extricated two dead bodies,” he added.

He stated further that search and rescue operation was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.