Two killed, palace razed in Ondo communal clash

Two persons have been shot dead in a communal clash between indigenes of Owake and Ebo communities in the Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Daily Trust also learnt that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the violent clash, which occurred between youths of the communities over the weekend.

A source told our correspondent on Monday, that the clash started after some youths in the two communities engaged in a fisticuffs over boundary issue.

The source revealed that the palace of the Asin of Oka-Odo in the community and an event hall were also destroyed during the communal clash.

“As I speak, both the palace and the event hall have been completely destroyed, and several houses were set on fire. Sadly, a house belonging to Mr. Omorinbola Francis, also known as Ekoro, was burnt to the ground, as efforts to extinguish the flames proved futile.

“Earlier that same day, members of the Owake Community had gone to install signposts on lands along Ikun Road, acting in line with an Appeal Court judgment that affirmed their ownership of the disputed lands.

“However, on their way back, they were ambushed by suspected thugs, who launched a violent attack, leaving many injured,” he added.

He explained that the injured residents were moved to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Iwaro-Oka, for treatment.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilfred Afolabi, said the clash started last week when some youths from the Oka-Odo went on a hunting expedition and were allegedly attacked by youths from Ebo.

Afolabi said the Ebo youths were said to have mistaken them for individuals from Owake, with whom they have an unresolved land dispute.

He stressed that in retaliation, the Oka-Odo youths mobilised and invaded the Ebo community, leading to the arson.

He said the conflict led to casualties on both sides, including the death of two persons whose names and identities were yet to be known.

“So, a police team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police has been deployed to the area to restore peace and prevent further escalation,” Afolabi added.

The police boss urged all parties involved to sheath their swords, noting that violence and property destruction would only result in stagnation and underdevelopment.