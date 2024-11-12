Two killed over revenue collection in Delta market

Two persons have been reportedly shot dead in a clash between the Ekiugbo and Iwhreko communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident is the latest in the hostilities between the two communities over the revenue collection rights at Ughelli main market.

The first victim, identified as Onome, popularly known as “Oyibo,” was shot while collecting levies from petty traders at the Ughelli main market.

The second victim, identified as Nathaniel, sustained severe bullet wounds and was rushed to the Ughelli Central Hospital, where he later succumbed to the injuries.

A witness at the market recounted the tense moments leading up to the shootings.

“Oyibo was busy collecting levies when some unidentified men approached him. There was a brief commotion, and just as it seemed resolved gunshots were suddenly heard . People initially thought it was just fireworks. Everyone started fleeing when they saw Oyibo’s lifeless body around the former Eco Bank area,” an eyewitness said.

Responding to the incident, the Ughelli North Local Government Council chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, expressed deep concern and assured the public of immediate intervention by security agencies.

“I was informed that someone had been shot, so I promptly alerted the Area Commander and the local army formation. They have since moved to secure the area.

“We don’t yet have the full details, but by tomorrow, I hope to get a clearer picture and provide further updates. For now, we’re prioritizing peace and have asked for police reinforcement to maintain order in the market,” Egbo said.

A local community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, denied the community’s involvement in the attack, attributing it instead to suspected cult-related violence.

“Our community would never stoop so low to attack anyone in such a manner. We believe this may be the result of a clash between rival cult groups,” he said.

Efforts to reach Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, for official comments were unsuccessful.

However, a senior security officer confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was ongoing.

“Unfortunately, the second victim has passed away due to bullet wounds. The matter is under investigation, and we’re committed to uncovering those responsible,” he said.

As tensions simmer, local authorities have urged residents to remain calm and refrain from escalating the situation.

Many Ughelli residents are hopeful that a resolution will soon be reached, as past conflicts between the Ekiugbo and Iwhreko communities have often led to significant disruptions in market activities and local trade.

The clash has sparked concerns among traders and community members, who are appealing to both community leaders and security agencies to find a lasting solution to the recurring conflict.