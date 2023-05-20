Two Imo policemen gunned down in fresh attack

Two policemen were on Saturday killed by gunmen in Ngor Okpala junction, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State. The gunmen, suspected to be…

The gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed affiliate of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), were said to have attacked the police personnel who were conducting a stop and search operation at a checkpoint in the area.

Two of the personnel said to be attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) were allegedly killed on the spot, while the hoodlums ran away.

This is coming a month, after five policemen were killed at the same spot.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, said that the policemen engaged the hoodlums in an exchange of fire before the attackers escaped into the nearby bushes.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm the death of two of our personnel belonging to the Counter Terrorism Unit. They were attacked by gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, (ESN), the armed affiliate of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

“Our boys gave them a gallant fight and they fled into the bushes abandoning their operational vehicle. When we recovered it, we discovered that it was full of blood, indicating that they were equally hit.

“So right now, we are conducting an operation in Ngor Okpala to arrest them since we believe they escaped with serious gunshot wounds.

“We are appealing to medical facilities to be in the watch out and report anybody who come to their facilities with fatal injuries.”