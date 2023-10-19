Two feared killed as correctional service bus rams into Kwara traders

At least two persons were feared killed when a bus belonging to the Correctional Service rammed into traders and okada riders at Ojo-Oba area, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while conveying some suspects to court.

It was learnt that the incident, which occurred around noon on Thursday, left several others injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle was driving against the traffic at a high speed and making calls at the same time when he veered into a shop hitting many passersby.

A commercial motorcyclist (popularly known as okada rider) was reportedly crushed in the process while another one was killed along Niger road when the bus was trying to escape a mob action.

One of the eyewitnesses said the angry mob attacked and vandalised the second bus escorting the vehicle conveying the inmates.

A food vendor and mother of two of the victims who identified herself simply as Hajara, explained that she was serving her customers when the prison vehicle unexpectedly ran over her two children leaving them with serious injuries.

She said, “My daughter and son are currently in the hospital with severe injuries. I plead with the government to assist me in this trying time. It was a government vehicle that did this”, she said.

One of the survivors of the incident, who gave his name only as Khalid, told Daily Trust that the relocation of the Oke-Kura correctional facility from Oja-Oba area, a crowded residential neighbourhood in the metropolis, was long overdue.

He said that a number of people suffered various injuries while some lost their lives during the incident.

“Two of my siblings are among the victims, and I narrowly avoided being hit by the vehicle. I was attempting to move a motorcycle parked in front of my mother’s shop when the incident occurred.

“Sadly, an okada rider who was having his meal was crushed on the spot. We rushed my sibling and the others to the hospital but were told that doctors were on strike. This is frustrating”, he added.

He implored the government to address the situation urgently to prevent further incidents.

Abdul-Waheed, an okada rider who also escaped, recounted that he was just about to have his breakfast when the vehicle’s side mirror struck him, causing him to collapse.

“I heard a loud crash as I fell to the ground. It was some good Samaritans that Allah used to revive me by pouring water on my head.

“The vehicle was initially facing a different direction but quickly veered towards us while we were having our meal, including the two children of the food vendor”, he said.

Speaking to our correspondent, the zonal spokesman of motorcycle riders union in Kwara State, AbdulAkeem Sulaiman who led a protest by the okada riders at Oja Oba, urged the government to ensure justice for their members and the victims.

He appealed to the authority of the Nigeria Correctional Service and the state government to intervene in the matter.

Confirming the incident the spokesman, Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said normalcy had been restored to the areas where the protest took place.

He, however, said “we have not recorded any death.”

He said the police would take necessary steps to ensure justice is done to those affected in the incident.