Two C&S members drown in Ogun river

Two members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church have drowned while swimming in a river at Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday when about seven young men went to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Onikoko via Itori from Lagos.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omolola Odutola, on Tuesday disclosed that a member of the Church, one Mr Adebayo Adeosun, reported the incident at the police station.

Odutola quoted Adeosun to have reported “That some boys numbering about seven who came from Lagos on the 27th of August for his church inauguration, left the church premises to swim, and got drowned in the process.”

According to Odutola, the two persons who drowned were later identified as 32-year-old Femi Akinola of Odo Eran, Itire and 35-year-old Tunde Falade of Kola Alagbado, all in Lagos, after they were rescued from the heavy tides.

She said they were reportedly rushed to the health centre in Itori, “Where they were unfortunately confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

