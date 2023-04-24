Two Chibok girls escape from Sambisa

Two of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have escaped from their captors. Sources told Daily Trust that the girls escaped from Sambisa forest, on Sunday, as…

Sources told Daily Trust that the girls escaped from Sambisa forest, on Sunday, as a result of intense military operations.

A security source said the escapees were identified as Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus.

“One is from Chibok and the other one from Dzilang village,” he said.

This has reduced the number of Chibok schoolgirls in captivity from 98 to 96.

Penultimate week, the head of the Intelligence Unit of the Joint Military Task Force, Operation Hadinkai, Colonel Obinna Ezuipke, gave the number of the remaining Chibok girls in captivity as 98.

In his breakdown, Ezuipke said, “Out of the 276 abducted Chibok girls, 57 girls escaped in 2014 while 107 girls were released in 2018. Three girls were recovered in 2019, two in 2021 and 9 were rescued in 2022, bringing the total of 178 girls out of captivity and 98 remaining in Boko Haram captivity.”