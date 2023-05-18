Two arrested over killing of US embassy staff, policemen

Anambra State Police Command says the security operatives in the state have arrested two people linked to the murder and abduction of staff of American…

Anambra State Police Command says the security operatives in the state have arrested two people linked to the murder and abduction of staff of American Embassy on Tuesday along Atani/Osamela Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Police, CP Echeng Echeng, gave the information on Thursday at the police headquarters in Awka, while briefing journalists on efforts to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

He said, “Yesterday, 17/05/2023, joint security forces comprising police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted. Two persons of interest were arrested and they are currently assisting the police in the investigation. The criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team.”

He noted that the preliminary investigation conducted by the command, following the incident revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed mobile police escorted from Lagos were involved.

According to him, they were on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA.

Echeng stated that they were travelling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who opened fire at them and set their vehicles ablaze.

“Regrettably, seven persons (including three of the consulate officials and four mobile police escorts) were murdered during the attack while two other officials of the consulate are yet to be found,” he noted.

He gave the names of the deceased police officers as Inspector Bukar Adams, Inspector Friday Morgan, Inspector Adamu Andrew and Inspector Emmanuel Lupata; they were all from Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force, Lagos.

According to the CP, information from the USAID authority disclosed that five (5) of their staff and four policemen were involved in the attack

The embassy staff are: Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel), Sunday Prince Ubong

Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila and Avwuvie Kaye Monday.

He said the police suspected members of Eastern Security Network ESN/ Indigenous people of Braifa, IPOB to have carried out the attack.

Meanwhile, he said that the remains of the deceased persons had been recovered and deposited in a morgue while the state police command and other security agencies are working round-the-clock with the state government to rescue the missing officials.

He called on the members of the public who can provide information about the identities and locations of the culprits to assist the police with such information.

“On behalf of the Anambra State Police Command, I wish to seize this opportunity to condole the families and friends of the deceased persons as well as the USA Consul over this tragic incident. May I assure you all of the resolve and determination of the command and other security agencies to track down the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice,” he said.