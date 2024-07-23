Downloading Twitter videos has become very common these days. With Twitter video downloader apps, users can save their favorite videos from Twitter to watch offline…

Downloading Twitter videos has become very common these days. With Twitter video downloader apps, users can save their favorite videos from Twitter to watch offline or share with others easily. These twitter video downloader apps allow users to download videos from Twitter to any device for personal use.

Why do we use the Twitter Video Downloaders?

There are some practical reasons for using Twitter video downloader apps:

To save videos from Twitter for watching offline without internet connection. This allows users to enjoy videos anywhere without relying on network access.

To download high quality videos without compression. Videos saved from downloaders often maintain the original quality and resolution as uploaded on Twitter.

To backup favorite videos and store in external devices like hard drives or memory cards. This ensures the videos are not lost if the Twitter account is deleted or videos are removed from platform.

To easily share downloaded videos outside Twitter via email, messaging or other social networks where direct sharing from platform may not be possible.

To extract audio from videos for non-commercial personal use like creating playlists. Some downloaders allow converting videos to MP3 format songs.

To download videos in different resolutions and formats as per individual devices and needs and play them conveniently on any player.

How to Download Videos from Twitter to Computer

On PC

Step Action 1 Search for “Twitter video downloader” in your browser or software download source. 2 Filter for Windows applications to find compatible downloaders. 3 Review top options based on features, ratings and compatibility with your Windows version. 4 Download and install your preferred Twitter video downloader app. 5 Open the app and log in using your Twitter credentials. 6 Find a video which you want. 7 Copy the share link URL of the video which you want 8 Paste the link in the dedicated space provided in the downloader. 9 Select the destination folder on your computer to save the video file. 10 Choose quality and format options like MP4, WEBM etc as per your needs. 11 Click on download to save the video from Twitter to your PC. 12 Repeat process for additional videos as required.

On Mac

Step Action 1 Open the App Store on your Mac and search for “Twitter video downloader”. 2 Filter the results to show apps compatible with Mac OS. 3 Read reviews and features to select a suitable downloader. 4 Click install to download the selected app. 5 Open the app and log in with your account. 6 Browse videos on Twitter to search for a specific one to download. 7 Copy the share URL link of the desired video. 8 Paste the link into the designated space on the downloader interface. 9 Choose the folder on your Mac to save the downloaded video file. 10 Select video format and quality as per your needs. 11 Click download to save the video from Twitter. 12 Repeat for additional videos from Twitter as needed.

How to Download Twitter Videos

On Android

The steps to download Twitter videos on Android are:

Install an app of your choice.

Launch the app and log in with your account.

Find a video which you want.

Tap the “share” button on the video.

For some devices, the Twitter app itself allows directly downloading videos to phone storage.

Alternatively, copy the share URL link of the video and paste in the downloader app to save.

Choose the destination folder as per your preferences on the internal storage or SD card.

Tap download to save the video file from Twitter on your Android phone.

Repeat process as needed for multiple videos directly within Twitter or using a downloader app.

On iPhone

The basic steps to download Twitter videos on an iPhone are:

Search “Twitter Video Downloader” on the App Store and install a compatible app.

Launch the app and sign in using your Twitter credentials.

Browse videos on Twitter feed or use search to find the specific one.

Copy the share URL link of the video which you.

Open the downloader app and paste the link into the provided space.

Tap the download button to save the video file.

Choose the album within the Photos app as the destination folder.

Select preferred video quality and format options if provided.

The downloaded video can now be accessed within the Photos app.

Repeat the process for multiple videos as per your needs.

Using Twitter Video Downloader

1. twittervideomp4

Best for: Windows, Mac, Android and iOS users looking for a simple yet powerful cross-platform video downloader.

twittervideomp4 is one of the highest rated Twitter video downloader apps, with a clean and intuitive interface. It connects directly to your Twitter account to search and retrieve videos which you can then save to your local device or computer with just a few clicks. The app supports batch downloading of multiple videos simultaneously for efficient backup of collections.

Features:

Single login to access Twitter videos on all supported platforms Batch download up to 20 videos at once Adjustable quality and format options Integrated video player to preview clips Scheduled downloading for automatic backups

Verdict: twittervideomp4 proves to be a reliable cross-platform solution for effortless Twitter video downloads. The batch feature and scheduling options make it very convenient to use.

Price: Free version with watermark. Premium unlocked version available for a one-time fee.

Detailed Steps: Authorize the app, search/paste video link, select destination and format, click download.

2. go2down

Best for: Power users looking for high customization and open source freedom

go2down is a popular free and open source video/photo downloader for Twitter on Windows, Linux and Mac. It has an interface built for advanced power users to filter downloads based on precise rules and options. Users can customize download locations, formats, rename files, run schedules and more using a fully configurable ini file.

Features:

Open source and free to use Advanced filters to customize downloads Schedule automatic backups Rename files with formatting options Well documented for custom workflows

Verdict: A capable Twitter downloader for programmers and power users looking to integrate highly customized downloading processes.

Price: Free and open source

Detailed Steps: Configure ini file, map filters, run scheduled tasks or manual downloads as defined. See documentation for full control options.

Visit: https://go2down.com/

3. twittervid.net

Best for: Android and iOS users seeking quick single downloads

twittervid.net provides a simple and swift way to save public Twitter videos directly to your phone with a share button. Just one tap is required after opening a video in the FB app. It works smoothly to save clips in high quality to your gallery for instant access offline.

Features:

One-tap direct downloads from Twitter Saves to gallery or files for local access Skips login or copy-paste hassle Smart detection of Twitter videos Lightweight and optimized for mobile

Verdict: A convenient downloader well-suited for occasional on-the-go backups of individual videos on phones.

Price: Free

Detailed Steps: Open target video in FB, tap share, choose twittervid.net and confirm download.

Visit: https://twittervid.net/

4. xgifdownloader

Best for: Effortless browser-based downloads without software

xgifdownloader provides a straightforward online solution to save public Twitter and Instagram videos purely through a browser. Just paste the video URL to rip the clip in MP4 format instantly. It bypasses the need to install additional programs on any device for basic personal downloads.

Features:

Works directly from any browser Quickly saves videos as MP4 files Adjustable quality and conversion options Integrated players to preview clips Convenient mobile-friendly interface

Verdict: A barebones but reliable web downloader for basic non-technical users.

Price: Free to use

Detailed Steps: Copy video link, paste on xgifdownloader site, choose format and click download button.

Visit: https://xgifdownloader.com/

5. MyMedia

Best for: Power users seeking an all-in-one media manager

MyMedia is a full-fledged desktop media center software for Windows and Mac that also excels as a Twitter video downloader. It detects videos seamlessly on copy-paste and converts formats as needed. Users get full control to tag, rename, play and manage their entire digital libraries.

Features:

Integrated media player and library browser Automatic format conversion as required Tight Twitter and YouTube integration Custom tagging and metadata support Folder and file management tools

Verdict: A power-packed option that bundles Twitter downloading into a swiss-army knife of media management tools.

Price: Free basic version, $30 for Pro edition

Detailed Steps: Authorize MyMedia, paste video link, tweak format settings, save to folders.

6. ssstwitter.rip

Best for: Jailbroken iPhone users seeking a simple direct downloader

ssstwitter.rip allows jailbroken iPhones to download public Twitter videos straight to their Photos with one click. Just copy-paste the share URL and tap to save – maintaining original quality. It solves Apple limitations through its privileged file system access.

Features:

Directly saves videos to system albums Skips middleware hassles of other downloaders Maintains full quality and resolution Lightweight and optimized for iOS

Verdict: A barebone solution perfect for jailbroken devices demanding convenience over customization.

Price: Free

Detailed Steps: Copy share link, open app, paste link and tap download button.

Visit: https://ssstwitter.rip/

7. iflydown

Best for: Power users seeking high quality video backups

iflydown allows downloading Twitter videos in extremely high resolutions up to 4K and HD. It offers flexibility and quality control through options to change format, codecs, size and other encoding parameters. Ideal for creators wanting original or optimized clips for projects.

Features:

Extreme high quality downloads upto 4K Advanced encoding and format options Audio track support and extraction Batch queues for schedule backups Browser integration for quick downloads

Verdict: A prosumer level downloader focused solely on optimal quality extraction for power-users.

Price: Free basic version available, $30 per year subscription for extended features.

Detailed Steps: Open video and copy link, paste in app, choose format/quality, then click download.

Visit: https://iflydown.com/

8. twittervideodown

Best for: Simple browser based downloads

twittervideodown extracts Twitter and Instagram videos using only a web browser. It works fast to rip public clips directly as MP4 files without additional software installed. An easy solution for non-techie occasional users seeking quick downloads on any device.

Features:

Browser based – works from any device Downloads videos as MP4 files Adjustable quality levels to 240p-720p Mobile friendly lightweight interface Automatic detection of video links

Verdict: A no-frills online downloader fulfilling basic needs through simplicity.

Price: Free to use

Detailed Steps: Copy video URL, paste on twittervideodown site and click download button.

Visit: https://twittervideodown.com/

Comparison of best Twitter Video Downloader

Downloader Platform Downsides Ratings twittervideomp4 Windows, Mac, Android, iOS Watermark in free version 4.6/5 go2down Windows, Linux, Mac Steep learning curve 4.4/5 twittervid.net Android, iOS Only single downloads 4.2/5 xgifdownloader Web Browser Lacks customization 4.3/5 MyMedia Windows, Mac Paid premium needed 4.7/5 ssstwitter.rip Jailbroken iOS Requires jailbroken device 4.5/5 iflydown Windows, Mac Steep learning curve 4.8/5 twittervideodown Web Browser Basic features only 4.1/5

Limitations of Using Downloaders to Download Twitter Videos

Privacy and legal aspects: Downloading public videos could violate copyright and platform policies Third party apps may have access to your Twitter credentials and data Videos downloaded may still contain metadata linking back to you

Technical limitations: Apps have limited functionality for private or unlisted videos Quality may be reduced from original if format conversion is involved Large library backups could require significant storage space

Usability limitations: Browser/app based methods can be slow for bulk downloads Interface and features may not be convenient on all devices Updates to Twitter policies could impact future compatibility

Dependencies limitations: Functionality relies on continuous Twitter platform access Downloaders require active developer support for future upgrades Jailbroken devices have limited lifecycle and app updates

Cost limitations: Many useful premium apps require ongoing subscription fees Not affordable or practical for casual individual downloads May be cheaper to directly use Twitter’s native settings



FAQs:

How do I download Twitter videos on PC/Mac? Use desktop apps like twittervideomp4, go2down, MyMedia. Browser extensions like xgifdownloader also work.

How do I download Twitter videos on Android/iOS? Install app downloaders like twittervid.net, twittervideomp4 from play/app stores. Try web apps like twittervideodown if apps are limited.

Is it legal to download Twitter videos?

-Downloading public videos for personal use is usually okay

-Check individual country laws and Twitter terms of use

What format should I download Twitter videos in? MP4 is a universal format for compatibility

-Choose higher quality options like 1080p if your device allows

Can I download private Twitter videos?

-Most apps only support downloading public videos

-Private videos may require direct sharing from the user

How do I save Twitter videos on a Mac?

-Use dedicated Mac downloaders like twittervideomp4, MyMedia

-Web apps like xgifdownloader also work directly in a browser

Will download quality be reduced?

-Quality may reduce slightly during format conversion

-Higher quality options aim to minimize this

How can I bulk download Twitter videos?

-Batch options let you queue multiple downloads at once

-Schedule features automate regular backups

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, Twitter video downloaders provide an easy workaround to save videos from the social media platform for watching offline. Whilst there are certain limitations, a well-featured cross-platform downloader is the best way to back up favorite Twitter videos. Users must choose downloaders carefully based on operating system compatibility and individual needs for hassle-free downloading experience.