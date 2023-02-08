Twins, sibling, 1 other charged with possession of gun

An Ile-Ife magistrates’ court in Osun State on Wednesday ordered the remand of three brothers and their accomplice in the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre over alleged…

An Ile-Ife magistrates’ court in Osun State on Wednesday ordered the remand of three brothers and their accomplice in the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre over alleged unlawful possession of a gun.

The defendants, Gabriel Ajayi (28) Taiwo Ajayi (27), Kehinde Ajayi (27) and AbdulSalam Quadri (23), are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of a gun, being members of a secret society and causing breach of the peace.

The defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Babatunde, who applied for the bail of the defendants, told the court that his clients would not jump bail and would provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, Mr A.I. Sarumi, told the defendants’ counsel to make a formal application for the bail and subsequently adjourned the case to March 13.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendants on February 7, at the Aganhun area of Ile-Ife conspired to commit felony to wit: being members of an unlawful society – Aiye Confraternity.

He told the court that the defendants allegedly had in their possession a locally made cut-to-size Dane gun and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by engaging in a fight. (NAN)