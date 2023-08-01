Twins bag first class, couple earn PhD at Babcock

A set of twins was among the 136 First-Class graduates that Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, produced during the 2022/2023 convocation. Ngozi Nancy Philip…

A set of twins was among the 136 First-Class graduates that Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, produced during the 2022/2023 convocation.

Ngozi Nancy Philip of the Faculty of Education graduated with 4.95 CGPA to emerge as overall best graduating student while her twin sister, Nnennaya Sylvia Philip also made a First Class with 4.80 CGPA.

A couple, Maitanmi Bukola Titilope and Maitanmi Julius Olatade, also bagged PhD in Nursing.

The school produced 2,065 graduates and 415 post graduates.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, in his address, described this year’s convocation as unique, commending the promoters of the institution for what he described as their foresight and unwavering commitment to its sustainability.

“This year’s graduation is unique in the sense that we have eminent personalities graduating from our postgraduate programmes. We have notable personalities such as a High Court Judge, Managing Directors of reputable organisations, Chief Medical Director of a University Teaching Hospital, Provosts of Colleges and Heads of Departments from various universities graduating today,” he noted.

According to him, the graduation is also unique because it is the first time that the university is producing PhD graduates in Nursing, History, Economics and Finance.

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Dr Chris Maiyaki, applauded academics and staff for their commitment to knowledge transfer and developing tomorrow’s leaders.

According to him, the institution holds a special place in the heart of the nation since it is one of the first set of private universities to be founded.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...