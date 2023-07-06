Tweeps react to Abba Kyari’s bail

Some users of the microblogging site, Twitter, have taken to their various account to react on the bail granted to the the former Head of…

Some users of the microblogging site, Twitter, have taken to their various account to react on the bail granted to the the former Head of the Intelligence Response Team , Abba Kyari. In February 2022 the police officer was arrested and suspended as a deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, over his involvement in drug trafficking.

However, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has admitted the former head of the IRT, Kyari, to a N50 million bail in a charge filed against him and two others by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday.

It should be recalled that the NDLEA had filed the 24-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022 against Kyari and two of his siblings – Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari – in respect of which they were arraigned last month.

Reacting to the news some tweeps like activist, Rinu Oduala stated, “Abba Kyari, a corrupt policeman who led the criminal murderous unit called SARS was granted bail today by a high court in Abuja. This further perpetuates impunity and fails to hold criminals accountable for their actions. #EndSARS.”

Another tweep with the handle, DEMAGOGUE PhD. Senior advocat @von_Bismack, opined, “ DCP Abba Kyari that had mounting evidence of corruption has regained his freedom from custody. Nigeria is a crime scene.”

User of the microblogging site, @ThatNaijaGuy001 simply tweeted, “Unconscionable! Abba Kyari, the infamous architect of SARS’ reign of terror, has been granted bail. This is a grotesque perversion of justice, a blatant endorsement of impunity, and a slap in the face to every victim.”

Giving his two cents, the Twitter user, @YemieFash shed some light about the bail of Kyari, he tweeted, “This is not true, Justice Omotosho of Federal high court 9 Granted Abba kyari bail on a different case and the allegations are bailable, Abba Kyari is facing other criminal charges in another court room at the Federal High Court, Abuja before Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite who has refused to grant him bail. Abba kyari has not regained freedom.”

