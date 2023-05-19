Turn challenges to opportunities for a new Nigeria – Aisha Buhari

Tambuwal tasks govs’ wives to unite, uplift communities The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has asked Nigerians to turn the current challenges bedeviling the…

Tambuwal tasks govs’ wives to unite, uplift communities

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has asked Nigerians to turn the current challenges bedeviling the country into opportunities for the creation of a new Nigeria.

She spoke in Abuja on Thursday during the induction summit of wives of the newly elected governors organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The induction summit was aimed at building the capacities of the state governors’ wives and preparing them for the task of governance.

Aisha Buhari said the vision of building a better Nigeria should start from the states, adding that through the first ladies, a foundation for a greater Nigeria could be laid.

She said, “While I thank the Almighty for his blessing in the last 8 years, I would like to remind the serving and incoming spouses of the executive governors to give more support to their husbands in order to ensure the delivery of good governance.

“We should remember that our duty, first, is to serve our communities, and to do so, we must remain committed to the development of a new Nigeria. The call to action is to take a lead in promoting democracy and gender participation of women in politics and governance.

“Let us try and turn our current challenges into opportunities for creating a new Nigeria that is safe, secure, and sustainable. On this note, I challenge all to remain focused, dedicated, and committed to the plight of our children and the nation.

“Our ‘renewed hope’ is a vision that requires capacity building and strategies for more impactful democratic change and inclusion. This summit is important in providing participants with opportunities to fine-tune their collective vision for more effective democratisation.”

Uplift communities for effective change – Tambuwal

In his remarks at the event, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, charged wives of the incoming governors to uplift communities, unite the people and provide the necessary support towards delivering good governance in their states.

He said the work of state first ladies is integral to the success of any administration, describing them as key to fostering a strong network and collaboration.

“You have been given a platform to effect change, to uplift communities, and to foster unity. Your unique voices, experiences, and passions will undoubtedly shape the narrative of your time as first ladies. Use this privilege wisely, for the power of your influence can be transformative,” he said.