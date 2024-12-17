TURKEY Death toll from tainted alcohol reaches 37

The death toll from people drinking tainted alcohol in Istanbul jumped to 37, the governor’s office said Monday.

“Thirty-seven people died and 17 others are still receiving treatment” over a period of six weeks, the governor’s office said.

It said a total of 77 people had been poisoned since November 1, 23 of whom had been treated and discharged.

On December 4, Turkish media said 17 people had died from drinking tainted alcohol in Istanbul, while 22 others were being treated in hospital.

Alcohol tainted with methanol is thought to be the cause, methanol being a toxic substance that can be added to liquor to increase its potency but which can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

Poisonings from adulterated alcohol are quite common in Turkey, where private production has exploded as authorities have cranked up taxes on alcoholic drinks.