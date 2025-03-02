Turkey-bound bizman excretes 120 cocaine wraps at Kano airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an Angolan businessman, Mbala Dajou Abuba, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, for attempting to traffic a large consignment of cocaine to Istanbul, Turkey.

Abuba, 42, who is from the Zaire province in Angola was arrested on Tuesday, 25th February, 2025, at the screening point of the Kano airport while trying to board Egypt Air flight MS 880 to Istanbul, Turkey via Cairo.

Spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said after his body scan result confirmed he ingested illicit drug, the suspect was thereafter placed under excretion observation during which he expelled 120 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.829kgs in seven excretions.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed he was into the business of township delivery services in Angola before delving into the illicit drug trade,” Babafemi said.

Similarly, an attempt by an auto spare parts dealer, Okeke Ebuka Igwe, to send two parcels of 1.10kgs cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola through the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, was thwarted by NDLEA operatives who arrested him on Monday, 24th February, following an intelligence.

During an interview with the suspect, he claimed that he is a businessman selling auto parts in ASPANDA, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos.

Also, the bid by another suspect, Ezechi Iyke Cyprian, to move a large consignment of cocaine weighing 5.40kgs to Owerri, Imo State in his Toyota Sienna bus on Sunday, 23rd February, was frustrated by operatives of a special operations unit of NDLEA who arrested him following weeks of intelligence and surveillance.

At the Tincan seaport in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Friday, 28th February, discovered a total of 128 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, concealed in two mattresses in the trunk of a Toyota Venza car imported from Canada.

The discovery of the 63.75kgs consignment was made during a joint examination of a targeted container marked TCNU 1945861 from Montreal, Canada, by NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies.

The consignee of the shipment, 44-year-old Bamidele Joseph, has been arrested and taken into custody.

In Delta State, NDLEA operatives supported by the military on Thursday, 27th February, stormed a forest in Innam-Abbi/Orogun community, Ndokwa West local government area where they destroyed over 50,000kgs cannabis on a 20-hectare farm land.

Five suspects arrested during the raid include: Augustine Subaru, 45; Ukoba Malachukwu, 53; Odalonu Emmanuel, 40; Esuabom Macaulay, 35; and Itoje Safe, 54.

In another operation in Delta, NDLEA operatives on Friday 28th February intercepted a Mercedes Benz truck marked AWK 791 ZJ along Abraka-Orogun road. A search of the truck led to the recovery of 101 bags of skunk with a total weight of 1,111kgs.

In Edo State, NDLEA officers supported by the military on Saturday 1st March raided the Okpuje community in Owan West LGA where they destroyed over 100 jumbo bags of skunk in warehouses and recovered a total of 1,409.5kgs of the psychoactive substance for the prosecution of arrested suspects: Oikelomen Osere Monday, 38 and Glory Iroyo, 42.

While a suspect, Michael Omoloki, 46, was arrested with 58.5kgs of skunk at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Oyo State, operatives in Kwara State on Monday 24th February nabbed a Beninoise Lawali Mohammed with 2,980 tablets of tramadol and dozens of diazepam pills at Eiyenkorin expressway, Ilorin.

In Osun State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Ibadan/Gbongan expressway on Thursday 27th February intercepted a consignment of 1.05kg skunk concealed in detergent soap and biscuit carton, while Sunday Ogbu, 45, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

A suspect Ayuba Mustapha, 30, was arrested at Tsafe, Zamfara State with 24,700 pills of tramadol on Sunday 23rd February.

In Borno State, Mustapha Shettima, 50, was arrested by NDLEA operatives with 31kgs skunk, 1,000 pills of tramadol and N720,000 monetary exhibit along Bama road, Maiduguri on Wednesday 26th February, while Adamu Idris, 40, was nabbed along Zaria road, Kano, same day with 140 blocks of cannabis weighing 73.5kgs.