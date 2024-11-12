Tunde Bakare: I don’t have to be president, I can influence who becomes

From Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he does not need to become the president of the country but can influence who becomes.

Bakare, who was running mate to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, stated this during the inauguration of an Independent Power and Endowment Fund to the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, ((UNILAG), as part of his week-long 70th birthday anniversary.

He reflected on his contributions to his alma mater since his 50th birthday, appreciating God for the opportunity to give back the institutions that moulded him.

“I have done so in my hometown; I have done so in my primary school; I have done so in my secondary school, what a great opportunity to be able to make a difference… I have served God, I have served man. It is time to face it everywhere.”

“God will help us to have the right people in the right place in the government. I don’t have to be president. I can influence who becomes. You can put a son on a throne and still need him to do what you need him to do. I am not looking for power. I already have power. I received power when the Holy Ghost came upon me,” he said.

He, however, expressed restlessness in his advocacy for good governance, saying he desires a better future for the country.

“I cannot give up on Nigeria until Nigeria can up right. I will never back out until good governance replaces what is going on now. Before the four walls of the church, we need to build the ancient ruins in this nation and restore the dignity.”

“If Nigeria stands upright, everything will be okay. This is not an ambition. It is not about seeking political power. It is about writing the wrong and ensuring that the destiny of Nigeria is fulfilled.”

He stressed that the totality of man’s lifetime should not be defined by his material possession but by his influence to drive positive impact.

“It is not only your money, but your influence. Your influence can change things. Your influence can turn policy around. Your influence can make things happen,” he said.