Tuface proposes to Igbinedion’s granddaughter

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, has proposed the Deputy Majority Leader of Edo state House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru.

Natasha is the granddaughter of billionaire Gabriel Igbinedion.

In a viral video on Thursday, the visibly excited Tuface shared a warm hug with the lawmaker, sprayed money on her and they both danced before he brought out a ring to put on her finger while friends and well-wishers who were around cheered on.

SPONSOR AD

This comes just a day after the singer set the social media agog with a video on Instagram confirming his romantic relationship with the Edo State lawmaker.

Tuface pulls down video professing love to Igbinedion’s granddaughter after backlash

‘I want to marry her’, Tuface confirms relationship with Igbinedion’s granddaughter

His confirmation of the relationship with Natasha followed an earlier announcement of separation from his wife, Annie.

While fans kept speculating about 2baba’s relationship with the Edo Lawmaker, the singer appeared at the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday.

However, in the video he posted early Wednesday morning, the singer set the record straight by stating his intention to marry the lawmaker.

He also stated that his relationship with the lawmaker has nothing to do with the marital tension between him and Annie.

He said: “I said what I said. All of us will be alright… Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman.

“She has nothing to do with what’s happening between me and Annie. But I see everybody trying to allegedly want to rope her into everything. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her.”