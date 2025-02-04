TuFace, AY, Nino B, Nigerian celebrities whose marriages crashed

Celebrity marriages often capture the public’s imagination, but not all of them stand the test of time. The separation of Innocent Idibia, popularly known as TuFace, from Annie, is the latest incident.

In this report, Daily Trust highlights some Nigerian celebrities whose divorces left Nigerians stunned.

TUFACE AND ANNIE

On January 26, 2025, Tuface announced that he and his wife Annie have been separated for a while and have filed for divorce. This comes after their 12 years of marriage.

TuFace and Annie met when she was a teenager, and their love story blossomed from there. Despite 2Baba fathering children with other women during their relationship, Annie stood by him and they eventually tied the knot in 2012.

The couple birthed two children.

AY MAKUN AND MABEL

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, widely recognized as AY, announced his separation from his wife Mabel on April 7, 2024.

In an Instagram post, AY explained that he could no longer continue addressing deeply personal family matters in the public eye.

The couple had been together for nearly two decades, celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in November 2023. They have two children, with their second child born in 2022 after a 13-year gap since their first.

NINO B AND BUNMI

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo, fondly known as Nino B, ended their marriage in October 2023 after 18 years together.

In an Instagram post, Nino B said they had decided to proceed with an irreconcilable marriage dissolution and urged Nigerians to respect their privacy. The news shocked a lot of Nigerians who reacted via social media.

BASKETMOUTH AND ELSIE

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, known professionally as Basketmouth, and his wife, Elsie Uzoma Okpocha, made their split public in December 2022 after 12 years of marriage. The couple had been together since 2010 and have three children.

In May 2024, Elsie addressed public scrutiny regarding their separation. She responded to individuals suggesting she should reconcile with Basketmouth, emphasizing that no woman desires to leave her marriage and highlighting the importance of respecting personal decisions.

FUNKE AKINDELE AND JJC SKILLZ

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and music producer Abdulrasheed Bello, known as JJC Skillz, got married in 2016.

They collaborated on various projects, including the popular TV series “Jenifa’s Diary.”

Their partnership was celebrated both professionally and personally, making their union a prominent one in the Nigerian entertainment industry. They have twins together, Zack and Zion Bello.

JJC Skillz announced their separation in June 2022, stating that they had been facing marital challenges for over two years and had decided to pursue separate lives.

ISRAEL DMW AND SHEILLA

In November 2023, Israel Afeare, Logistics manager of Davido, better known as Israel DMW, shared news of the end to his yet to be one-year-old marriage to Sheilla.

In a lengthy post via Instagram, Israel made multiple allegations against Sheila including marrying him for money and using him for fame.