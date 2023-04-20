Tsitsipas eases into Barcelona third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin. Second seed Tsitsipas, twice…

Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

Second seed Tsitsipas, twice a Barcelona runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021, needed just 78 minutes to beat Cachin 6-4, 6-2.

The Greek broke in the fifth game of the opening set and twice more at the start of the second set against his 69th-ranked opponent.

“Obviously, good memories are in the back of my head. It’s two finals (in Barcelona), but still you keep the positives instead of sticking too much to what went wrong,” said Tsitsipas.