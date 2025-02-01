Trump’s mass deportation: A wake-up call for Nigeria, Africa

The mass deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States under Donald Trump’s administration is a heart-wrenching reality that underscores a deeper issue—governance failure in many African nations, particularly Nigeria. While the images of distressed returnees evoke sympathy, they should also stir reflection among African leaders. Why do so many people risk everything, including their lives, to seek opportunities abroad? The answer is simple: a lack of economic stability, social security, and hope for a better future at home.

For decades, the United States has been perceived as the land of opportunities, where hard work is rewarded and basic amenities are accessible. This perception has driven millions of Africans, especially Nigerians, to embark on perilous journeys in search of greener pastures. Some have made it legally, while others resorted to desperate measures, overstaying visas or crossing borders unlawfully. But the reality is changing. With Trump’s stringent immigration policies and mass deportation, the American dream is becoming a nightmare for many undocumented immigrants.

While it is easy to blame Trump’s administration for its harsh stance, the real question is: why are our people fleeing in the first place? If Nigeria and other African countries provided the same opportunities that the United States does, would our youths still be willing to face humiliation, hardship, and even death to leave their homeland?

SPONSOR AD

Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, yet many of its citizens live in abject poverty. High unemployment rates, poor infrastructure, insecurity, and lack of social welfare force Nigerians to seek refuge abroad. It is shameful that a country with vast oil reserves and fertile land cannot provide basic amenities for its people. Instead of waiting for foreign nations to dictate our destiny, Nigerian leaders must take proactive steps to address the root causes of mass emigration.

The government must prioritise industrialisation, support entrepreneurship, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. A strong economy will reduce the desperation that drives many into illegal migration.

A well-educated and skilled population is an asset. Nigeria must invest in education and vocational training to equip youths with skills that are competitive in the global market. If young Nigerians can find rewarding careers at home, they will not need to seek employment illegally abroad.

Many Nigerians flee because of insecurity and political instability. The government must tackle corruption, strengthen law enforcement, and ensure that public funds are used for development rather than siphoned by a few individuals. A country where citizens feel safe and trust their leaders is one where fewer people will seek refuge elsewhere.

Instead of treating deportees as failures, Nigeria should create reintegration programmes that help them rebuild their lives. Many returnees come back with valuable experiences and skills that, if properly harnessed, could contribute to national development.

Nigeria is not alone in this crisis. Across Africa, young people are fleeing due to poverty, lack of opportunities, and political instability. African leaders must collaborate to address these issues collectively. The African Union (AU) should prioritise policies that encourage intra-Africa trade, regional job creation, and youth empowerment. If Africa can create an environment where its people can thrive, the need to migrate illegally will significantly reduce.

Trump’s mass deportation is a painful yet necessary wake-up call for Nigeria and Africa as a whole. It exposes the failure of governance that has driven millions into economic exile. Instead of lamenting, African leaders must take responsibility and work towards making their nations livable. Nigeria, with its vast resources and potential, must lead the way in creating a country where no citizen feels compelled to seek illegal refuge abroad. If we fail to act now, the cycle of desperation and forced deportation will only continue.

Muazu wrote from Utako, Abuja