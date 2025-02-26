Trump unveils $5m ‘gold card’ visa for wealthy immigrants

President Donald Trump of the United States has proposed a $5 million “gold card” to wealthy foreign investors seeking American citizenship.

Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump said the investors would contribute to the economy.

He said: “Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card.

SPONSOR AD

“They’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people.”

An Open Letter To Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s ‘body language” to African Leaders

When asked whether Russian oligarchs could also apply, Trump responded, “It’s possible. I think they can afford $5 million.”

Trump said the program would launch in about two weeks and is intended to replace the existing EB-5 investor visa while also offering a path to citizenship

The EB-5 program provides green cards to foreign nationals who commit to investing in U.S. businesses.

“It’s somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication, it’s a road to citizenship for people, and essentially people of wealth or people of great talent, where people of wealth pay for those people of talent to get in, meaning companies will pay for people to get in and to have long term status in the country,” Trump said.

According to him, revenue from the “gold card” is expected to help reduce the national debt.

Trump said he hoped to attract IT experts and investors, adding that companies like Apple could use the program to bring top talent to the country.