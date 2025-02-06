Trump to become first sitting president to attend Super Bowl

Donald Trump will make history this weekend by becoming the first sitting president of the United States of America to attend the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The city was devastated by a terror attack on New Year’s Day when 14 people were killed on Bourbon Street.

Though previous presidents such as Ronald Reagan have performed the pre-match coin toss from the White House, no sitting president has ever attended the event.

Since starting in 1967, the Super Bowl has become the biggest event in the American sporting calendar.