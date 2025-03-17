Trump orders dismantling of Voice of America

United States President Donald Trump has ordered the dismantling of government-funded news agency, Voice of America (VOA), accusing it of promoting biased media reports.

“Voice of America has been out of step with America for years. It serves as the Voice for Radical America and has pushed divisive propaganda for years now,” FOx News quoted a senior White House official as saying.

Last Friday, Trump signed an executive order to dismantle seven government offices, including the United States Agency for Global Media, the parent company of VOA and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

“The non-statutory components and functions of the following governmental entities shall be eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law, and such entities shall reduce the performance of their statutory functions and associated personnel to the minimum presence and function required by law,” the executive order reads.

In a statement the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and its senior advisor, Kari Lake said the agency is “not salvageable”

“From top-to-bottom, this agency is a giant rot and burden to the American taxpayer–a national security risk for this nation–and irretrievably broken. While there are bright spots within the agency with personnel who are talented and dedicated public servants, this is the exception rather than the rule,” the statement read.

VOA employees reportedly received notification of the changes via email from Crystal Thomas, USAGM human resources director.

Freelance workers and international contractors were said to have also been informed of a funding halt, while federal grants for Radio Free Asia and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty were terminated.

VOA’s director, Mike Abramowitz, said he and nearly all 1,300 staff members were placed on paid leave following the order.

The executive order also targets other agencies, including the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service; the U.S. Agency for Global Media; the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution; the Institute of Museum and Library Services; the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund; and the Minority Business Development Agency.