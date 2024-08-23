Trump, an unserious man –  Kamala Harris

US presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, has launched an unexpected verbal attack against Donald Trump. During her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) –…

During her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) – four days of a star-studded and super-charged convention in Chicago, the vice-president reminded Americans of the “chaos and calamity” her Republican rival oversaw when he was in office.

She said: “We know what a second Trump term would look like.

“In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.”

Harris depicted her opponent as a liar, a cheat and a threat to democracy who would ban abortion nationwide, cut taxes for billionaires and cozy up to dictators.

She said: “Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election.

“Consider his explicit intent to set free the violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers at the Capitol. His explicit intent to jail journalists, political opponents, anyone he sees as the enemy. His explicit intent to deploy our active-duty military against our own citizens.

“Consider the power he will have — especially after the United States supreme court just ruled that he would be immune from criminal prosecution. Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails.

“How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had — himself.”