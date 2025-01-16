Truck rams into residential building in Benue, crushes family of 9 to death

A truck rammed into a residential building in Okete Village, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, on Thursday, killing nine members of a family.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Sewuese Anene confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi.

Anene said that the unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

SPONSOR AD

The PPRO said that the command has launched a full investigation into the incident and further information would be made available to newsmen. (NAN)