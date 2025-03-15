Truck drivers block Jos-Abuja road over alleged killing of member

Truck and tanker drivers blocked the Maraban Jama’a axis of Jos-Abuja Road, Plateau State, on Saturday morning to protest the alleged killing of their colleague by policemen.

Daily Trust reports that the incident created gridlock as truck drivers blocked both lanes of the road, insisting that justice must be done.

Haruna Ahmed, a driver, narrated that the incident occurred after the victim paid N500 as required by the police. He added that despite paying the money, a police officer, who came from afar, took a plank and hit the driver on the head, and he died instantly.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “This is injustice. The incident occurred at the last checkpoint here in Maraban Jama’a. They asked us to pay the money, which we did. After collecting the money, one of the officers told us to remove the barricades and continue our journey.

“As soon as the deceased was about to remove the barricade, a police officer stormed the area and hit him with a bamboo on the head. What offence did he commit to deserve this? What crime did he commit? Justice must be served,” he added.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to comment on the incident at the time of filing the report.

Other drivers, who spoke to our correspondent, alleged that they were often extorted by security agents stationed around the area.

They called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure justice for the deceased and prevent a recurrence.