Truck crushes woman to death in Niger

A woman has been reportedly crushed to death by a trailer at Mobil Junction, Mandala, Suleja LGA of Niger State. The Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kumar Tsukwam told Daily Trust that the incident occurred when a trailer coming from Diko, Gurara LGA to Zuba lost control due to over speeding and crushed a female pedestrian and three others. He said the three other people including a man, a female child and a male child sustained severe injuries and were taken to General Hospital Suleja for medical treatment.

“One female who sustained a high degree of injuries gave up in the hospital. Other victims sustained fractures. The accident involved two trailers and possible cause was over speeding and loss of control,” he said. Tsukwam appealed to authorities to construct a flyover bridge at Madalla Mobil Junction to link Zuma Rock and Zuba.