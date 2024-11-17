Truck crushes revenue collector to death in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced manhunt for a fleeing truck driver who allegedly ran over a yet-to-be-identified revenue collector on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The truck driver and his conductor reportedly fled from the scene following the severity of the accident on Sunday.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the incident said it involved a lone containerized truck (FST 887 XD) along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, near New Garage inbound Lagos.

Bakare-Oki stated that the tragic event resulted in the immediate death of the revenue collector who was attempting to collect dues from the truck driver.

He stated that the victim was fatally struck while crossing the expressway.

“Personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) swiftly responded to the scene, taking decisive action to manage the aftermath of the incident.

“The remains of the deceased were respectfully handed over to security Officers from the Adigboluje Police Division, who are coordinating with the family to facilitate the necessary formalities.

“The victim’s wife, upon hearing the shocking news, rushed to the scene of the accident.

“The truck driver, overwhelmed by the severity of the accident, fled the scene in a bid to evade accountability” he said.

According to him, traffic Officers promptly removed the vehicle, which he said caused traffic congestion.

He said the vehicle was handed over to the police for further investigation.

The General Manager extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, expressing profound regret over the incident.

He, however, urged transport union leaders to take immediate action against the driver.