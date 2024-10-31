✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Truck crushes father, son to death in Niger

    By Abubakar Akote, Minna

An elderly man identified as Ya’Aba Gurubu and his son were reportedly crushed to death in Lapai town, the headquarters of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents told City & Crime that the victims were crushed to death while on a bike in front of the council’s secretariat.

One of the residents, Mohammed Hassan, said heavy duty vehicles had caused several deaths in Lapai town due to over speeding since the construction of the road.

He said, “Authorities truly need to take action against the drivers of these heavy-duty vehicles. They are always on top speed since the construction of Lambata-Lapai Road. They always cause accidents that claim lives.”

Residents called for construction of speed breakers in Lapai town to control the speed of these category of drivers.

 

