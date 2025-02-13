Truck crushes Bauchi Poly student to death

A female student at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Faith Aluko Adesola, has been crushed to death by a truck.
Confirming the incident to Daily Trust on the phone, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Alhaji Rabi’u Muhammad, said the deceased was a National Diploma (ND1) student of Mass Communication at the institution.
“Adesola was conveyed to the Polytechnic by an okada man and she was about to cross the main road from the opposite side of the institution when suddenly the truck driver hit the okada man, thereby killing the deceased student in the process.
“Immediately after we received a report, our team comprising the polytechnic’s chief security, head of students’ affairs and some other staff rushed to the scene but Adesola was confirmed dead by the polytechnic’s medical director,” he said.
Muhammad added that the commercial motorcyclist survived the accident.
He said the management of the institution had already communicated to the deceased’s parents.
“The institution’s delegation had attended her burial services at both church and cemetery yesterday (Thursday),” he added.
Late Adesola, the PRO said, had started attending lectures when the incident happened.
He warned students to always be cautious while crossing the road while coming to the institution for their studies.
