Troops storm Taraba forest, sack bandits’ camp

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in Taraba State, have destroyed several bandits’ camps in the state.

The troops under operation code-named ‘OP Golden Peace’ also recovered arms and ammunition after destroying the camps.

Spokesman of 6 Army Brigade, Captain Oni Olubodunde, said the operation was conducted by the troops on 28 November 2024 in Takum and Donga local government areas of the state.

He said the operation was focused on known bandit and terrorist hideouts around Lijem High Ground, adding that the local communities have supported the troops leading to the success recorded.

Captain Oni noted that among the many terrorist camps cleared by the troops includes a camp named ‘ New Gboko and Che Adekpe which were used by a notorious and wanted criminal Liamdoo Douglas.

“Further operations on 29 and 30 November 2024 targeted Kufai Ahmadu, Jam, Hingir, Ukum, and Nbaume villages. The notorious terrorist camps of New Gboko and Che Adekpe, were linked to the wanted criminal Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe, AKA Boujogh,” Captain Oni said.

He added that during the operations, the troops engaged the bandits in a fierce firefight and overwhelmed them with superior firepower forcing them to retreat in disarray.