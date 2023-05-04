Troops rescue 2 NGO workers, 3 others in captivity 

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued two out of the three humanitarian staff working with the Family Health International (FHI360) abducted by the fighters…

Security and local sources disclosed this to Daily Trust on Thursday.

Daily Trust had reported that three humanitarian workers and two security guards were abducted at the guest house of the NGO in Fotoko village near Gamborou Ngala town, Borno State.

One of the sources revealed that the two NGO workers were released on Wednesday but one of the aid workers and the two security guards were still in captivity.

There is no official statement from the military or the organization since the news of the abduction broke out.