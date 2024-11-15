Troops repelled reprisal attacks on Taraba community

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully repelled a reprisal attack launched by gunmen on Chachanji village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Spokesman of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Jalingo, Captain Oni Olubodunde who disclosed this in a statement said gunmen launched the attack in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said the attack followed the arrest of 12 suspected bandits and the seizure of 14 motorcycles and a locally fabricated pistol during a coordinated operation by the troops on 9 November 2024 in the area.

Captain Oni explained that the remaining members of the criminal group launched an attempt to retaliate against Chachanji village over the arrest of 12 of their gang members.

“Acting on intelligence, the gallant troops of 6 Brigade executed a counter operation, engaging the bandits with superior volume of firepower. The bandits, overwhelmed by the brigade’s swift and forceful response, were compelled to retreat into the surrounding bushes,” he said.

The army spokesman said during the encounter, one bandit was neutralised, and the troops successfully recovered several items, including one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, twelve rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one Motorola handheld radio.