Troops recover 95,000 litres of stolen crude oil

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army says its troops, in conjunction with other security agencies, have deactivated 25 illegal refineries and recovered about 95,000 litres of stolen crude oil in its various operations in the Niger Delta region.

Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, the Division’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said the operation conducted February 10th to 16th 2025, led to the arrest of 12 suspected oil thieves, deactivation of 25 illegal refining sites, demobilisation of 18 boats used for criminality with over 95,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

Jonah said many ancillary equipment were destroyed at the sites during the operation.

He said the GOC of the Division, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, while commending the troops for the reinvigorated anti-illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism posture, charged them to effectively deny economic saboteurs freedom of action.