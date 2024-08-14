✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Troops neutralise 5 terrorists, 44 surrender in Borno

The Nigerian Army said its troops have in a series of coordinated counter-insurgency operations neutralised five terrorists, while 44 others surrendered to the troops on…

military
military

The Nigerian Army said its troops have in a series of coordinated counter-insurgency operations neutralised five terrorists, while 44 others surrendered to the troops on Monday in Borno.

The Nigerian army made this known in a post on its official X handle on Tuesday.

It said the troops also recovered bombs, arms, ammunition, and rustled cattle as well as apprehended some criminal suspects during the operations.

According to the post, troops had on Monday conducted a raid operation on an Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ enclave in the Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

“In the operation, troops neutralised five terrorists and recovered two Rocket Propel Gun (RPG) bombs, two Dane guns and one RPG bomb charger.

“Also recovered were: One AK-47 Rifle Magazine, 23 rounds of 7.62 x 54 mm ammunition, six motorcycles and assorted medications.

“Meanwhile, following sustained offensive operations against terrorist groups in the North-East Theatre, 44 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops at Bama, Dikwa and Gwoza LGAs of the state,” it said. (NAN)

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories