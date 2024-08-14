Troops neutralise 5 terrorists, 44 surrender in Borno

The Nigerian Army said its troops have in a series of coordinated counter-insurgency operations neutralised five terrorists, while 44 others surrendered to the troops on…

The Nigerian Army said its troops have in a series of coordinated counter-insurgency operations neutralised five terrorists, while 44 others surrendered to the troops on Monday in Borno.

The Nigerian army made this known in a post on its official X handle on Tuesday.

It said the troops also recovered bombs, arms, ammunition, and rustled cattle as well as apprehended some criminal suspects during the operations.

According to the post, troops had on Monday conducted a raid operation on an Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ enclave in the Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

“In the operation, troops neutralised five terrorists and recovered two Rocket Propel Gun (RPG) bombs, two Dane guns and one RPG bomb charger.

“Also recovered were: One AK-47 Rifle Magazine, 23 rounds of 7.62 x 54 mm ammunition, six motorcycles and assorted medications.

“Meanwhile, following sustained offensive operations against terrorist groups in the North-East Theatre, 44 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops at Bama, Dikwa and Gwoza LGAs of the state,” it said. (NAN)