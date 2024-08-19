Troops kill Boko Haram commander, Abu Rajab, 2 others in Sambisa Forest

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three Boko Haram terrorists, including a commander, Abu Rajab, during a raid in Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The military operation conducted in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) targeted a terrorist camp in the Bula Daloje, Bama Local government area of the state.

Military sources confirmed the killing, saying the troops engaged the terrorists in a heavy gun battle, killed three of them and forced others to flee.

One of the sources said the troops, on August 17, launched an offensive operation against a terrorist enclave in Bula Daloye in Bama LGA and neutralised three, including a wanted Boko Haram commander, Abu Rajab.

The operation, he said, led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles and mobile phones.

He also said eight terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in Gwoza Local Government Area.

The same troops also apprehended two suspects in Konduga Local Government Area with 52 bags of illicit drugs intended for supply to terrorists, the source added.

 

